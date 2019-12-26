Christmas Tree disposal, recycling throughout the Shenandoah Valley

Here is a working list of how localities in Shenandoah Valley are handling Christmas Tree disposals:

Harrisonburg

The City of Harrisonburg will be collecting live Christmas and Holiday trees on Thursday, January 2, Friday, January 3, and Monday, January 6.

Please place your tree at the curb for collection.

Trees may also be dropped off at the Recycling Convenience Center during regular business hours.

After January 6, residents may place their trees curbside on their regularly scheduled bulk/yard debris collection days.

Note: Please do not place artificial trees out for collection.

Source: harrisonburgva.gov

Staunton

The City will collect discarded Christmas trees on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Residents should place trees at the curb by 7 a.m. that day. The trees will be recycled and used as mulch at the Augusta Regional Landfill.

Source: http://ci.staunton.va.us/

Augusta County

Christmas tree recycling will be available at County convenience centers from Thursday, December 26, through Saturday, January 18, and at the Regional Landfill during normal working hours throughout January. The Landfill is open from 8:00 AM until 4:15 PM, Monday through Saturday but will be closed on December 24-25 and January 1, 2020.

Recycled Christmas trees are taken by the Fish and Wildlife Service, or similar entities like the National Parks Service, to be used as fish habitats. If they are not needed, trees are shredded for mulch. Recycling gives your Christmas tree a second life.

For hours and more information about the landfill, click here.

Source: co.augusta.va.us

If your locality is not listed here, continue to check this page for updates or contact your municipalities office.

