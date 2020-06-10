Christopher Columbus statue pulled from Richmond lake after being torn down by protesters

The Christopher Columbus statue located in Richmond's Byrd Park has been pulled out of Fountain Lake after it was torn down by protesters Tuesday night.

The Christopher Columbus statue located in Byrd Park has been pulled out of Fountain Lake after being torn down by protesters last night. (Source: NBC12)

The statue was torn down around 9 p.m. at Byrd Park on June 9, following about two hours of peaceful demonstration around the statue in honor of indigenous people.

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, and then set on fire.

After that, the statue was dragged to Fountain Lake, where it was thrown.

A sign that reads “Columbus represents genocide” was placed on the spray-painted foundation that once held the statue.

At the height of the destruction, agitators attacked a photographer with NBC12, WHSV's sister station, demanding he leave the scene. A small crowd of people waved boards in the photographer’s face, grabbed him and attacked his camera.

He was able to return to work after the incident.

The event came amid debate and lawsuits surrounding Governor Ralph Northam's decision to remove the Robert E. Lee monument on Richmond's Monument Avenue.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the Columbus statue after it has been removed.