Chronic pain management workshop to provide relief to those suffering in the Valley

Sentara RMH Medical Center and its partner, Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS), were recently awarded a grant to put on a free chronic pain self-management workshop.

Olivia Haimani, the project coordinator for Women Rise: Empowering Women to Manage Chronic Pain grant, said the program aims to help any adult who is suffering from chronic pain.

"Some people in our community are dealing with chronic pain, and this workshop will help them learn ways to manage their chronic pain and improve their quality of life," said Haimani.

Throughout the workshop, participants learn how to sleep, eat and exercise better while managing chronic pain. It also focuses on how to talk to others about the chronic pain they are experiencing. People who are experiencing chronic pain are encouraged to attend, as well as their caretakers or family members, so they can learn as well.

Each participant receives a book that has all of the information in it as well as a CD with exercises on it so they can use them at home.

Joyce Nussbaum, the community wellness coordinator for VPAS, said the communication skills have been a huge help for those who take the workshop. She said one woman used the action plan and problem solving for pain in the book to better communicate with her doctor.

"She came away saying, 'That was the first time that I felt like my doctor really understood and helped me and it wasn't my doctor's fault that they weren't helping me, it was that I wasn't communicating," said Nussbaum.

The six-week class begins on January 28, 2019. It meets each Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Sentara RMH Medical Center Funkhouser Women's Center. It is free for anyone to attend. Those interested can register by calling 1-800-SENTARA or here

If the class is full, or you are not able to attend that class, there will be another offering another session starting on March 25, 2020 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.