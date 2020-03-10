Church World Service working to educate and encourage census involvement

The World Church Service in Harrisonburg is working to educate immigrants, refugees and other groups of people who have historically been "hard to count" about the 2020 census.

The group has trained young refugees and office interns to educate others in their community about what the census is and how to fill it out.

Susannah Lepley, the Virginia Director of CWS, said many people in these communities aren't aware of what the census is or what it does.

"We want to do everything that we can so that there's an accurate count in Harrisonburg and Rockingham so that there is a correct proportion of federal dollars coming to our community," Lepley said.

She said not adding the citizenship question onto the census will make more people feel safe and secure filling it out.