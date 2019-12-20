Church choir welcomes soldiers with Christmas carols at airport

A Henrico, Virginia church choir brought some holiday cheer to troops returning home at Richmond International Airport.

Ladies and men from the Skipwith Baptist Church choir greeted soldiers with Christmas carols – something they’ve done every Christmas for the past three years.

“It’s a great thing. It’s really cool having this for the soldiers, that they can enjoy that time so it’s really cool," United State Army S. Staff Sgt. Junior Nunez said.

Skipwith Baptist says the Christmas carols are a way to give back and give thanks to the military.