Church handicap ramp destroyed in Monday morning crash

Photo submitted to WHSV by Pastor Todd Thomas
Updated: Mon 11:36 AM, May 11, 2020

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The handicap-accessible ramp to a Rockingham County church was destroyed in a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating a crash in which a milk truck slammed into the front of the Timberville Church of the Nazerene.

Investigators say the truck and a passenger vehicle were driving in opposite directions along Rt. 211 (New Market Rd.) around 5:15 a.m. when one of the vehicles crossed the center line. Deputies are working to determine which driver left their lane, but as the two neared each other, both swerved to avoid a crash.

The tanker truck lost control and hit a ditch and then a guardrail before crashing into the front of the church, where it came to a stop, according to deputies.

Pastor Todd Thomas told WHSV that the effects of the crash, which destroyed the church's handicap-accessible ramp, will limit who can attend their services – already limited to 50% capacity per Governor Ralph Northam's 'Forward Virginia plan – when they reopen to in-person services this coming Sunday.

As investigation of the crash continues, no charges have yet been announced.

