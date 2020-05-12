Church hopeful to reopen this weekend after truck crashes into building

The handicap-accessible ramp to a Rockingham County church was destroyed after a tanker truck ran off the road and crashed into the building early Monday morning.

Pastor Thomas said he's never had a vehicle come off the road and hit their property before.

"Yeah, quite a startling start to my day, not the plan to start by any means," Pastor Todd Thomas of the Timbervile Church of the Nazarene, said.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the truck and a passenger vehicle were driving in opposite directions along Rt. 211 (New Market Rd.) around 5:15 a.m. when one of the vehicles crossed the center line. Deputies are working to determine which driver left their lane, but as the two neared each other, both swerved to avoid a crash.

The tanker truck lost control and hit a ditch and then a guardrail before crashing into the front of the church, where it came to a stop, according to deputies.

Pastor Thomas said for weeks his church had been hosting drive-in services but never expected a vehicle to actually drive into the church.

"We lost our front porch and we lost the only disable access to the building here with our ramp," Pastor Thomas said. "There is also some concern that there might be some structural damage."

He said he is waiting on the county to inspect the damage but knows with in-person services starting again at only 50 percent capacity, even fewer people will be able to show up.

Pastor Thomas said he is also worried if the county deems the building unsafe then no one will be able to come inside.

"It was going to be an exciting Sunday to be able to get back into the building and I made preparations in the sanctuary portion for the social distancing," Pastor Thomas said. "So we're just kind of holding our breath hoping that after the inspection will still be able to go inside the building."

The Timberville Church of the Nazarene still plans to hold a drive-in service if they are unable to hold an inside service this week.

As investigation of the crash continues, no charges have yet been announced.