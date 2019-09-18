Churchville man arrested on drug, illegal weapon charges

An Augusta County man faces several felony charges including distributing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Virginia State Police said Henry K. White, 47, of Churchville is being held without bond after a search warrant at his home along the 500 block of Dry Branch Road.

The Skyline Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Augusta County SWAT team, executed a search warrant at White's home on Sept. 18.

Investigators said the search warrant stemmed from an ongoing criminal investigation.

White is behind held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

According to Virginia State Police, the Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.