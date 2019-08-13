Citizen Academy returns to the Friendly City

This fall, the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy is returning to the Friendly City. The 13-week program allows participants to meet with employees from all city departments and learn more about their day-to-day operations.

Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for the city, said he wants the community to understand why certain decisions are made within the city.

"When you see something happening in the community or if you see something that is not happening in the community and you wonder, 'Why has the city decided to do that', taking part in this academy will give you a good idea of how we got to that point and why we made those decisions that we did," said Parks.

Participants will even have the chance to ask questions and even participate in unique activities.

"Starting the first week of September, we're going to have our administration, our HR and our attorneys going over a little of what City Schools does. Every Thursday from there, we're going to talk about a different department every week, wrapping up right before Thanksgiving with a graduation for Citizen Academy graduates," said Parks.

After graduation, Parks says he sees a lot of the participants coming back to work with the city. Some becoming staff members and some even running for a seat on council.

To register, you can visit their

website or City Hall.