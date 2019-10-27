City Council amends ordinance to allow more police officers in Harrisonburg

This past week City Council approved a change to the wording of an ordinance that limits the number of auxiliary officers in the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The change will increase the number of part-time officers from 25 to 35 working in the department.

The change also made it so auxiliary officers would have to reside within a one-hour commute of the Public Safety Building instead of being a resident of the city or business owner.

"We're currently hiring for the auxiliary program and what that is, is a group of volunteers who want to help public service whether it be on the administrative side or out there policing," Sgt. Chris Monahan, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said. "So this just gives us that ability to expand the program in the future so we can provide a better service to the community."

Sgt. Monahan clarified this does not mean they will hire ten more officers right away but has that space saved for the future.

He said auxiliary officers are mainly used in big events with large crowds such as parades or even policing during Halloween night.

The change will also eliminate categories that in the past would prohibit certain people from applying due to a conflict of interest.

Sgt. Monahan gave the example of if a city firefighter would want to work for the department.