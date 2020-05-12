City Council approves first reading of next year's budget

Tuesday night Harrisonburg City Council approved changes to the proposed 2020-2021 city budget which called for a reduction in the cost of running the city's golf course.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation worked last week to find an additional reduction of $238,000 that could be made at Heritage Oaks Gold Course.

Recently as the city leaders look for ways to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has thought of the golf course to cut costs as.

Former city council members have told WHSV in the past the corse has been a huge loss in money.

The original proposed 2020-2021 budget laid out $1,055,655 for grounds and clubhouse management.

Tuesday night was the first approval of the budget, second reading and a vote is required by the end of May to make the budget officials.

Michael Parks, the spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said it is likely the city will have to come back with budget amendments once they know the toll COVID-19 has had on the city.