Harrisonburg, Rockingham County look to hire criminal justice planner

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are looking to hire a criminal justice planner.

This position comes after a two-year campaign by the Northeast Neighborhood Association (NENA) and other local organizations for more local criminal justice reform.

"We want to bring in some fresh eyes with a fresh perspective," said Steven Thomas with NENA. "We want an individual who has experience dealing with issues relating to the criminal justice system. We believe those who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution."

According to the job posting on the city and county web pages, the criminal justice planner will assist with developing criminal justice programs and services within the area and frequently meet with city and county leaders.

The planner will also research crime and incarceration trends and make recommendations to increase public safety.

