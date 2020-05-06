City and county work on T-shirt fundraiser for local businesses

In order to raise more money for grants during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Business Task Force has created a Rock Strong T-shirt fundraiser for local businesses.

In March, a regional task force was created between different departments and organizations throughout the city of Harrisonburg to coordinate messaging to businesses.

One of the partners, F&M Bank donated money for grants to be used for small businesses and the task force would disperse the money.

Pierce Macgill, the assistant director of economic development for the City of Harrisonburg, said in March the city created the Harrisonburg Disaster Impact Loan Program.

Macgill said the city issued its $5,000 loans to local businesses quickly due to the high demand.

"Within two weeks we did 23 loans, the resilience task force did 20 grants, and within a month the funds were depleted," Macgill said.

Thinking of ways to get more money into the fund, Macgill thought of making a T-shirt that would represent both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

"I didn't think we would raise too much money but since it was going back into the grant fund, I thought it would be a good way for people to show their community spirit," Macgill said.

The task force is partnering with a local T-shirt shop, Collegiate Customs, located off of South Main Street to print off the shirts.

The owners of the shop Chris Ashley and Sina Shahcheraghi are graduates from James Madison University and said this was a message they could get behind.

"It's important to remember our roots and where we came from, " Ashley said, "The reason why we decided to stay here and set up shop after college is that this is a community we believe in."

Ashley said they started orders for the shirt last Friday and so far have received close to 100 pre-orders.

The design created by a JMU art student shows the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Court House and Massanutten peak with ROCK STRONG on the front.

There are two design options with each shirt costing $25. All proceeds will go toward the Resilience Grant Fund.

T-shirt pre-orders will be open until the end of the day on May 10. If you would like to order a shirt click here

You can have your shirt shipped to you or you can pick up your shirt at Brother's Brewing in downtown Harrisonburg.