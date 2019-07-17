Harrisonburg begins interpreter program to support Spanish speakers

The City of Harrisonburg launched a new program aimed at supporting Spanish speakers who want to engage more with local government.

The program will provide Spanish interpreters upon request at City Council and Planning Commission meetings.

The program was initiated by Vice Mayor Sal Romero with the goal of encouraging more residents to attend meetings and participate in discussions about important matters.

"This will enable Spanish speakers to better engage with the city and better share their thoughts and opinions with city leadership," said Amy Snider, the assistant to the City Manager. "They will be able to both listen to the formal discussions that are being held and have their comments interpreted if they approach the podium for public comment or public hearing."

Interpreters will be made available upon advance request. Those in need of interpretation services must submit a request to the City Clerk four days prior to the day of the scheduled meeting.

Requests can be made by calling 540-432-7701 or by visiting the city's website.

