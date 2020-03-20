Harrisonburg city buses step up cleaning efforts to keep riders safe

To protect riders during the spread of COVID-19, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has increased the frequency at which they clean their fleet of buses.

Elliot Menge, Transit Supervisor, said normally buses are kept up with throughout the day, but over the past week, they have been cleaning buses every few hours.

"We've decided to increase the frequency in which we very thoroughly clean the interior of our buses," Menge said. "So what that means in a practical sense is a bus is not going to be driving for more than half a day before its taken out of service and we literally clean it from top to bottom."

Every single bus has a team of cleaners who wipe down every hand rail, seat, and window with cleaning products. Then, the team sweeps out the bus and mops the floors.

Drivers themselves are also keeping cleaning products on them to use during their shift.

Menge said at the same time, they are working with James Madison University in their efforts to keep everyone safe, so they will only be running city routes 1,2,3,4,5, and 6 for the foreseeable future.

The city's transit and paratransit route are still in service and do stop by JMU's campus to provide transportation for those students who are still in Harrisonburg.

