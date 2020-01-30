Harrisonburg buys former Panos Restaurant and Lounge

After being closed for a little over a year, the owners of the property of Panos Restaurant and Lounge have found a buyer.

The city of Harrisonburg will be purchasing the 2.52-acre parcel of land near East Kaylor Dr for $2.2 million, so it can be used as an entrance for the second high school being built in Harrisonburg.

Michael Parks, a spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said the city had been in talks with the owners of the property for a while and they believe, in order to move utility lines, put a turning lane in, and add a stoplight for the new school, that property fits best.

"Since that property was for sale, knowing what we have to pay to get some of the real estate for our infrastructure, we decided it was probably best for us to go ahead and purchase that entire property," Parks said.

The cost of the property is included in the $104.5 million budget that's been provided for the high school, and after it opens, the city is looking to recoup the cost on some unused land.

"There still will be a significant piece of that property available and in a pretty good spot there at the corner around the high school opens," Parks said. "So we anticipate putting that back on the market and that being something someone would be interested in."

Parks said the contract with the owner and the city should wrap up by this summer, and then crews will begin to work on the new entrance for the school.

