City council considers ordinance to move funds for proposed neighborhood plan

On Monday, Waynesboro City Council considered an ordinance that would put a project to create a neighborhood plan for the Port Republic and Florence Avenue area into motion.

The consultant would help create a plan for the Port Republic Road and Florence Avenue area. | Credit: WHSV

Luke Juday, Director of Planning for the city, said city council considered an ordinance on Monday night to allocate funds so they could hire a consultant to create a plan of the neighborhood.

Juday said the idea of a consultant was brought up by residents at a meeting they had earlier this year.

"They really wanted to have a larger plan for the neighborhood," Juday said. "They wanted to bring in an outside consultant to talk about longer term vision so that all this stuff didn't just happen piecemeal every so often."

Juday said having a plan in place is helpful when considering what projects to do in an area.

"Just helpful to have a longer term vision because you only can do little projects here and there at a time, so you want all those things to fit together in the end into something that's larger," Juday said.

The money is coming from the Community Development Block Grant program. Juday said they plan to start advertising for a consultant next month, and will hopefully have one by early next year.