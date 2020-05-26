Harrisonburg City Council holds public hearing on property tax rate

Tuesday night, a public hearing will be held at Harrisonburg City Council regarding the property tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Some residents may see an increase in their bill depending on if the value of their property went up.

The proposed rate will stay the same as this year's rate at $0.86 per $100 of assessed value.

Mike Parks, the spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said the plan was to keep the rate the same after proposed projects that would benefit from the revenue had to be put on hold, like the construction of a new high school for the city.

"Originally, we had planned for a tax increase due to some of the projects we anticipated happening next year, the main of those being the second high school," Parks said. "Which we know would have counted for at least a 13 cent tax increase, but with a lot of those projects being sidelined, we're asking the council to keep it flat at 86 cents."

Depending on the value of your home, you may still have to pay more money once your bill comes in October. This was decided after an assessment was done for the entire city at the end of last year that showed an increase in property value all around.

"We assessed 100 percent of the properties, residential and commercial, last year in the city," Parks said. "What that resulted in was roughly 2.5% increase in total assessed property value throughout the city."

With the 2.5% increase in value, this would cause an increase in revenue for the city without having to increase the property tax rate. Parks said this could produce an extra $929,000 the city could use for projects.

Harrisonburg City Council is expected to take a vote on the tax rate Tuesday night, but another vote must happen at the next council meeting on June 9th before the rate is approved.