After a town hall meeting and a survey that was offered to the community, Staunton City Council learned of differing opinions people have about the fate of the Gypsy Hill Golf Course. They say it will be a while before any decisions are made.

Staunton City Council proposes idea of a consultant to review Gypsy Hill Golf Course during Thursday's work session. | Credit: WHSV

Revenue from the Gypsy Hill Golf Course was a concern for some.

"Our golf course is under parks and rec, and our parks and rec does not make money. Nothing under parks and rec makes money except for maybe the summer camps," Staunton City Council member Andrea Oakes said.

Rather than the focus being on how much revenue the course generates, Oakes said it should be on how the golf course impacts the community's quality of life.

Discussions over the future of the golf course in Staunton continue as differing opinions have filtered in.

"We don't want to see it close. We enjoy the golf course," golfer, Bob Alexander said. "It's been here a long time. It's got a lot to do with the community."

Alexander and Barry Ritchie say they enjoy coming down to Gypsy Hill Park from the Weyers Cave area to play golf, especially during this time of year as the leaves are changing.

"We've been coming up here most of our life and playing. My father used to play up here and a lot of people got their start here," Ritchie said.

After a town hall meeting, and a survey that was offered to the community, city council learned of the differing opinions people had about the fate of the course. Some of the council members disagreed about what should happen.

"But at the end of the day it's not the council wants. It's about what the citizens of Staunton want, and since we service the citizens of Staunton, we follow their direction. Not ours," Oakes said.

It will still be a while before any decisions are made, according to Oakes, but Thursday night during a work session, council will be discussing the idea of hiring a consultant to review the usage of the course.

Oakes said that process would take at least one year, and she would prefer the consultant come from within the city.

"Be able to use the staff that we have right here in Staunton that knows the course better than anyone else," Oakes said.

The consultant could make recommendations about marketing the course and ways to improve it.

"Quality of life for our citizens over bringing in revenue; however, when it does come to the Gypsy Hill Golf Course, if we have the potential of breaking even or making money, we would want to certainly look into that," Oakes said.

Oakes said the course does appear to be in great condition, even after 100 years of being the park, but there may be some things that could be improved for more people to enjoy.