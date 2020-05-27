City council urged to take further measures to protect essential workers

Callers during Tuesday night's Harrisonburg City Council meeting expressed concerns for the safety of workers throughout the Friendly City.

A sign advocating for poultry workers at a Harrisonburg car rally on April 28.

Many speakers were advocating for poultry plant workers, as well as service industry workers, asking the council members for even more COVID-19 testing in the city.

But council members later explained many opportunities for free testing over the last few weeks and said they've been listening to the stories of essential workers in Harrisonburg.

Jake Krug, an organizer with the Shenandoah Socialist Collective, said they want the council to pressure businesses to follow proper safety procedures and provide the CDC recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) to workers.

"There hasn't been enough done to assure front line workers that you are going to be protected, you are going to have the necessary PPE you need, and we want city council to take a bold stance on that," Krug said.

Krug said he understands people want to get back to work, but the safety of essential workers should be the top priority of businesses and leaders in the city.

Mayor Deanna Reed said the city will continue to offer COVID-19 testing with two testing sites offering up to 500 tests this week.

Testing this week will take place May 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.at the parking lot of Faith Community Church and Eastern Mennonite University Commons. Each site will administer up to 250 tests on a first-come, first-served basis.