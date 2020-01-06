City council votes to ask state to give control over Confederate monuments

Richmond City Council has voted to ask the General Assembly to grant control to local leaders so that they can decide whether to get rid of Confederate monuments.

Right now, state law prohibits local governments from moving or changing war memorials.

The General Assembly had previously shot down attempts to change the law, but the issue is expected to have new traction, now that Democrats have control of the General Assembly.

Councilman Mike Jones says the Confederate monuments are a reminder of Virginia’s dark past - which he says doesn’t need to be celebrated with statues along the street.