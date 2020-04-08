Harrisonburg departments drive through neighborhoods in community convoy

On Wednesday, first responders and workers with several departments of the City of Harrisonburg drove through neighborhoods in their first of many planned community convoys.

Members of the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Department of Transportation, Harrisonburg Electric Commission, and Harrisonburg City Public schools drove by homes with their lights on and sirens running to connect with neighbors from a safe distance.

The convoy covered Collicello Street, Lee Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Greystone Street, Old Windmill Circle, Clinton Street, and Jefferson Street.

Jan Liloy, a resident of Old Windmill Circle, said she thinks it's what her neighborhood needed in a time like this.

"It was amazing, I mean, the fire trucks and the police and the EMU's, I guess that's what you call them," Liloy said. "To just come out and watch them going down the street, all the police and everything, it makes you think that they care about you."

The Harrisonburg Police Department said they are planning out their route for next Wednesday this week, and will let the public know where their next stops will be by Monday.