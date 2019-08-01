Charlottesville discusses plans for Aug. 12 anniversary weekend

Charlottesville is planning to mark the Aug. 12 anniversary weekend much differently this year than in 2018.

The city has created a series of 'Unity Days' events that are designed to bring people downtown. The events started in May and will culminate on the weekend of Aug. 10-12.

In 2018, the city placed metal barriers around downtown and restricted access to a few select checkpoints. Residents were required to be searched before they could enter downtown to ensure they were not carrying any restricted items. An anniversary rally requested by white nationalists was denied and held in Washington, D.C. instead, where counter-protesters vastly outnumbered them.

This year, Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney says the police officers' roles in Charlottesville will be much different.

"You'll see a much softer presence that's very nimble, very interactive, and very friendly," she said.

Brackney said they will approach the Unity Days weekend with the same type of enforcement plan they used in April when thousands of fans flocked to The Corner to celebrate the University of Virginia Men's Basketball Team winning the national title.

"You'll see lots of officers on bicycles, on foot, and on motorcycles," Brackney said. "They can interact with you in a very meaningful and a very personal way."

Brackney said the Virginia State Police will again be assisting with law enforcement during the anniversary weekend. She declined to say how many state troopers will be in town, but she said their role will be similar to Charlottesville police officers.

Both vehicle crossings will be closed on the Downtown Mall, including Fourth Street. However, Brackney said the street will be open to pedestrians who want to visit the Heather Heyer memorial.

The main Unity Days events include the C'Ville Sing Out at the Sprint Pavilion on the afternoon of Aug. 10, the Call to Action Resource Fair at Market Street Park on Aug. 11, and an interfaith service at First Baptist Church on West Main Street on the evening of Aug. 12.

The committee that planned the events deliberately wanted to use Market Street Park.

"It was very much imperative that we reclaim that space," said Don Gathers, a member of the Unity Days Action Committee, "and try to lay some peace and harmony where so much damage was done."

The First United Methodist Church, which is located right next to Market Street Park, is hosting a musical event on the morning of Aug. 10.

"We're having trombonists come from all over the state to bring resonance to the park," said Robert Graham. "We're going to have things where people are singing together to participate in group resonance. We wanted to make it the exact opposite of what happened in 2017."

City spokesperson Brian Wheeler said the city council reserved downtown parks for the entire weekend when it voted in February to create Unity Days. Wheeler said no one else requested a permit to hold an event downtown during the anniversary weekend.

Brackney said, despite the fun, officers will be making sure no one plans to bring violence to the city.

"We are always scouring and mining," Brackney said. "If there were any populations that were in danger, we would have definitely pushed that out to those groups by now."

