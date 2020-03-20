City halls, government offices close or make changes across the Shenandoah Valley

As COVID-19 continues to spread across Virginia and around the world, a number of our local government city halls and county offices have closed their doors

Others are still operating, but with modified procedures to follow social distancing and stick to Gov. Northam's Virginia order limiting gatherings to fewer people than 10.

Below is a breakdown of the current situation for city halls and county offices across our area:

Augusta County

Augusta County is closing its Government Center to the public as of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, until further notice.

Many of the services that Augusta County citizens are used to receiving in person can be completed online, over the phone, and through email though.

The county has a website – www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/covid19 – listing common services with instructions for citizens on how to accomplish their needs. People can also call 540-245-5600 for more guidance or with questions. The Augusta County department webpages under the government tab also offer detailed information on services and steps to take.

They also encourage people to use the drop-box and drive-through window, which are located under the portico close to the main entrance near the flags on the government center. The drive-through window will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We have been preparing for the ability to deliver services through alternative means,” said Timothy Fitzgerald, County Administrator. “I feel fortunate that our staff are able to nimbly transition to different processes and workflow while still continuing the work for the County.”

Staff will continue to report to work to handle calls, questions, and emails, and help the public through remote services.

Waynesboro

The city of Waynesboro will be closing its Charles Yancey Municipal Building (City Hall) as of 5 p.m. on March 20 as well.

The city says the treasurer's drive-thru window and drop-box will remain open throughout the closure.

They encourage citizens to conduct business online, by telephone or by email. You can visit www.waynesboro.va.us to explore online services or get contact information for city departments. You can also call 540-245-6600 for more information.

"The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause," they said in a statement. "The City staff is committed to working with our citizens through alternatives to face to face contact as efficiently and responsively as possible."

Staunton

The city of Staunton announced on Friday that the Staunton City Hall and the Irene Givens Administration Building in Montgomery Hall Park will be closed to the public as of 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

On Monday, the city plans to roll out a new online resource with streamline access to all city needs.

For now, the city encourages everyone who needs to do business with the city to use www.ci.staunton.va.us for online services or to contact them by phone or email. A city directory can be found at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/contact-us.

You can also pay using the city dropbox at the corner of Central Avenue and West Beverley Street next to Clocktower Convenience.

City sanitation crews also issued a reminder on Friday for people to not flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet, because they do not disintegrate like toilet paper and are causing major clogs in pipes.

Rockingham County

As of Thursday, the Rockingham County Administration building was closed to the public, and some meetings have been changed around.

The county is asking, if you have to fill out paperwork, to fill it out online at rockinghamcountyva.gov or drop it off at one of the bins located in the lobby of the building.

Harrisonburg

The City of Harrisonburg says City Hall remains open to the public for now. They encourage people to access services online or by phone, however.

Citizens can pay bills online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/pay-bills or by mail to City of Harrisonburg, Treasurers Office, P.O. Box 1007, Harrisonburg, VA 22803-1007.

You can also call 540-432-7701 for more information, and there is a dropbox available outside City Hall.

More info on Harrisonburg resources is at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/novel-coronavirus.

Page County

Page County has closed the County Government Center to the public, effective Monday, March 23, until further notice.

Offices will still be available by phone and email during the closure.

There's a drive-thru at the rear of the building where they say business can be conducted with the Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue, and Building & Zoning.

There is also a drop box at the rear of the building that is available to the public 24 hours a day. The phone number for each Page County office is listed below:

Administration: 540-743-4142

Children’s Services: 540-743-1003

Community Development (Building and Zoning): 540-743-6674 or 540-743-1324

Economic Development: 540-743-1216

Finance Department: 540-743-4998

Fire/EMS: 540-743-4142

GIS: 540-743-7316

Recreation: 540-743-1180

Treasurer: 540-743-3975

Voter Registration: 540-743-3986

Personal Property, Business License, Lodging & Meals Tax: 540-743-3840

Real Estate, Tax Relief for the Elderly, State Income Taxes: 540-743-4909

Land Use: 540-743-4802