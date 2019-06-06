Harrisonburg holds environmental action plan open house

Harrisonburg City leaders held an open house on Tuesday to hear from the public about its Environmental Action Plan (EAP).

The EAP is a road map for city leaders, staff, and community members to implement sustainable projects. It focuses on six areas: Buildings and Energy, Land Use and Green Space, Regional Food Systems, Sustainable Transportation, Waste Reduction and Recycling, and Water Resources.

"For a plan like this, we want public input in it because we want to make sure that we're reflecting what the community wants us to do," said Thanh Dang, Harrisonburg Assistant Director of Community Development.

At the open house, the public asked questions about the plan and offered feedback to city leaders.

If you weren't able to make the open house, you can email comments to Rebecca.Stimson@HarrisonburgVA.gov.