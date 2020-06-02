City leaders react to the peaceful "Silent March" that brought out hundreds in Harrisonburg

Thousands of community members marched peacefully through downtown Harrisonburg in a 'Silent March' Monday evening. This was a part of the many protests happening across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd.

The "Harrisonburg Silent March" on June 1.

"The people of the city and surrounding areas did a great job of coming in and making sure they protest peacefully," Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English, said. "As you know, things across the country have been occurring and it kind of dilutes the message of what we're really here for."

Chief English said he was glad to see the march remain peaceful and result in no arrests.

"It was such a beautiful thing yesterday to see many, many different people from different backgrounds, different age groups, different races, just come together for a very, very important cause," Chief English said.

He said the Harrisonburg Police Department is continuing to have discussions about how to ensure incidents, like the one that involved George Floyd, never happen in Harrisonburg.

"We're doing everything in our due diligence to make sure our policies are solid, our training is solid, and our mindsets are solid. We also review bodycam video for officers to make sure everybody is in compliance," Chief English said. "All those things are important to ensure nothing like this ever occurs in our city."

Chief English said the message behind the protests and movements across the country needs to continue to thrive.

"This conversation needs to continue and we're going to be behind this and we have to get better. In our profession, things need to change and we need to get better as an organization," Chief English said.

And he said HPD officers stand with peaceful protesters.

"It's just a tragic incident that occurred at the hands of law enforcement and our department, the men and women of this organization, stand behind that cause," Chief English said.

Harrisonburg City Mayor Deanna Reed said she has never seen so many people attend a march in relatively small city of Harrisonburg like Monday's.

"It was a lot of different emotions people were carrying yesterday, but everyone came together for that one moment in solidarity," Mayor Reed said.

Mayor Reed said it was overwhelming for her to see so many people of all races and ages gather together to stand up against racial injustice.

"It just created a beautiful expression of love and peace, and anger and pain, in a unique, Harrisonburg way," Mayor Reed said.

She said she thinks Monday's march will be something the city of Harrisonburg remembers for a very long time.

