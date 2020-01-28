City of Harrisonburg is looking for your help in downtown parking study

After last week's downtown parking forums, the city of Harrisonburg is asking for your input on what you think will serve downtown Harrisonburg the best.

Recommendations at the forums included instituting parking requirements, installing technology to help drivers find spots in downtown, and promoting shared parking agreements.

Now they're asking you to fill out another survey to be included in the city's final step.

"The public really wanted to take part in this," said Harrisonburg spokesperson Michael Parks. "We have a lot of people who love visiting our downtown, businesses, people out of town, residents, and people that live in our downtown area. Everyone's been able to take part in this process. We think we've got a great mix of feedback to us as we try and make our final decision on this. "

"We’ve been very pleased with the amount of public feedback we have received on this study so far, and in the amount of people who attended last week’s meeting to help us gain input on these recommendations,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “It’s vital that we continue hearing from residents, business owners and visitors to Downtown as we come closer to finalizing our plans for the future of parking in Harrisonburg’s Downtown."

The survey will remain active until Feb. 7 and can be found here.

The city will then look at the data and present a list to Harrisonburg City Council this spring.