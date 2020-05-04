City of Harrisonburg laying off most part-time employees

The city of Harrisonburg announced on Monday, shortly after Governor Ralph Northam's announcement that Virginia is set to start the reopening process on May 15, that they will need to lay off most part-time employees and take other budget actions due to a shortfall from COVID-19.

According to a statement on behalf of the city, officials estimate that Harrisonburg will lose up to $4 million in projected local revenue this fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

In an effort to balance out those losses and maintain financial stability, the city will be:

• Laying off most part-time staff as of May 10.

• Asking Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation transit bus operators who do not work over the summer to not return until their routes resume with classes starting back up at JMU

• Freezing hiring for all positions other than those deemed essential

• Reducing department operating expenses, except for those deemed essential services

• Stopping capital outlay purchases, other than for essential projects or those funded by outside revenue sources

• Delaying new capital projects, unless they are deemed essential or are funded by outside revenue sources

• Suspending all non-essential staff travel until further notice

City staff say they will "reassess the circumstances regularly, and make every effort to ensure affected employees are restored to their position should their position be reopened in the future. "

But for now, that cannot be guaranteed.

“For the past two months, we have navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with an important goal of maintaining core services to our residents, while protecting and supporting every employee with the City of Harrisonburg,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “But, as the pandemic continues having an impact on our community, it is now clear that we must take action in order to continue providing core services at a time when we have seen the loss of millions of dollars of vital funds.”

Officials say all city staff were notified on Monday, and representatives with the Harrisonburg Human Resources Department are available to any affected staff members.

Though city hall and all municipal buildings have been closed to the public, like most locations, all core city services continue.

City staff and the Harrisonburg City Council are currently considering a proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, which is expected to be adopted in May.

The layoff decision is similar to that made by the City of Staunton last month.