City of Harrisonburg revoking permits for mass gatherings until April 5

In a move to try and prevent spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the city of Harrisonburg is revoking any permits issued for mass outdoor social gatherings for the coming weeks.

According to a statement by Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed issued Thursday afternoon, the city is moving to revoke the permits for any events from March 12 to April 5 and will issue no new permits during that time.

Following April 5, which is the same day JMU and EMU officials will reevaluate their university classes being taught online instead of in-person, the city will reassess the decision on permits.

All decisions on event permits for the city are being made in conjunction with the local universities.

The city is also reassessing community events it itself has scheduled in the coming weeks.

The city encourages all residents to follow CDC guidelines regarding prevention – wash your hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face, and stay home if you are sick.

"Please use the same common sense measures you do during the typical flu season to help keep you and your family well," Mayor Reed stated. "And be sure to only follow trusted sources for future updates and information on this matter. Spreading rumors and misinformation about COVID-19 can only hurt our community."

