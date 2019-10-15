City of Harrisonburg seeking residents interested in serving on boards, commissions

The City of Harrisonburg is seeking residents interested in serving on various boards and commissions.

Some of the board and commission seats available to serve on include the environmental performance standards community and the towing advisory board.

The boards and commissions provide a vital service to various Harrisonburg city departments, according to spokesman Mike Parks.

"What we need are individuals who are experienced in these topics and willing to volunteer their time to look into some of these things and help the city move forward with possible solutions," Parks said. "They'll do this by speaking with people in the community, being in different neighborhoods and bringing together information that city staff and council may not have."

Applications are being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

• Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee: up to 6 possible vacancies

• Building Code Board of Appeals: 1 vacancy

• Towing Advisory Board: 6 vacancies

• Economic Developmental Authority: 1 vacancy

• Stormwater Advisory Committee: 1 vacancy

Citizens who want to serve can fill out an application, here.

For more information, visit boards and commissions at Harrisonburg City's website.

