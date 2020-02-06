Transportation officials seek public input on traffic study in Harrisonburg

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking the public's input on a traffic study on two stretches of road in Harrisonburg.

The study will evaluate the congestion and traffic of South Main Street (Route 11) from Stone Spring Road/ Erickson Avenue to Mosby Road, as well as the intersection of Erickson Avenue and Pear Street.

According to VDOT, the traffic demand on Stone Spring Road has increased rapidly from about 9,000 vehicles a day to roughly 19,000 since the road was widened in 2013.

From 2014-2018, officials recorded 121 traffic crashes on the segment of South Main Street.

"This study is taking the data from those accidents and incorporating it into a design that can help eliminate or prevent a majority of those turning movement conflicts," said Tom Hartman, director of Harrisonburg Public Works.

Hartman said the public's input will help shape the project recommendations. You can take the survey here