City of Staunton holds wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Harold Reid

The city of Staunton officially remembered Harold Reid, founding member of The Statler Brothers and local legend, at a wreath laying ceremony on Tuesday.

Photo credit: City of Staunton

According to the city, Mayor Carolyn Dull placed a wreath in honor of Harold, who died following a long battle against kidney failure late last week, at the Statler Brothers Tribute monument, which stands in the city's Wharf area.

Also at the ceremony were members of Harold's family —including Brenda, his wife of 59 years—and several members of City Council, spaced out around the monument in accordance with social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

In an official statement, the city said, "Harold will be remembered for his bass voice, songwriting prowess, gift for humor and contributions to his hometown. A great supporter of the community, Harold never left Staunton. Harold and Brenda raised their family here and, together with other members of The Statler Brothers, established the group’s base of operations in the city. The Statler Brothers’ Fourth of July celebration, Happy Birthday USA, remains among the most well-known and popular events that Staunton has ever hosted. Thank you, Harold, for everything."

Reid was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Fortune, the Statler Brothers tenor, told WHSV Reid had been fighting kidney failure for a few years.

"He told me, he said, I've been a blessed man, I'm ready to go whenever the Lord calls me, so I knew he was ready, and I know he knew where he was going," Fortune said.

Even throughout his battle, he continued to make his family and friends laugh.

"I never got tired of watching Harold get up [on stage] and just act crazy and get laugh after laugh after laugh. He had people eating out of the palm of his hand," Fortune said. "The same joke you could hear it over a hundred times and you would still laugh as hard as you did the first time."

Reid was a founding member of the group that evolved into the Statler Brothers, originally named after a brand of tissues.

Fortune said he was able to talk to Reid a few weeks before his passing.

"We talked about the things we really missed, but reminisced in a good way and we laughed a lot, so it was a good visit we had. I think from that point on, he kinda kept going downhill and really took a turn for the worse in the last week," Fortune said. "Even though we knew it was coming, you're just never ready."

The group began singing gospel music in 1948, later switching to country music after meeting country legend Johnny Cash and joining his roadshow.

"Quite a brilliant guy, as far as the stuff that he knew and the way he entertained, his singing voice, his love for life, his passion for what he did," Fortune said.

Fortune said after the Statler Brothers retired in 2002, Reid spent much of his time with family.

"Almost 18 years of being with his family, to spend time with his children, and his grandchildren and his wife," Fortune said. "I mean, what a blessing, you know. It really was a blessing and how could you ask for anything better and he said the same thing."

Fortune said Reid was able to be with family in his final days in his hometown of Staunton.

"He has all that support and all that love around him, and so, for that, I was really happy for him," Fortune said.

Fortune says he hopes when it is safe for groups to gather again that family, friends, and fans can hold a memorial service honoring Reid.