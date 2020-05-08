Harrisonburg partners with Sentara for COVID-19 testing event May 16

The City of Harrisonburg is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara Healthcare to bring mobile COVID-19 testing to two schools on May 16.

Up to 100 tests will take place at Skyline Middle School and Spotswood Elementary School on Saturday, May 16, from 2 to 6 p.m.

These tests are available for any Harrisonburg resident on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

Spanish interpreters will be available at both locations, and Arabic, Kurdish and Swahili interpreters will be available at Spotswood Elementary.

Any individual coming to be tested should wear a mask, if possible, and adhere to all social distancing recommendations.

• The City of Harrisonburg is urging all residents to follow VDH and Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to responding to COVID-19. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick, except to get

medical care. Wear a mask when you go out.

• Put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. All gatherings of more than 10 individuals have been banned in Virginia by Gov. Northam, and a Stay At Home order has instructed all to remain home as much as possible unless they are traveling for work, for medical care for themselves or a loved one, or essential travel such as grocery shopping or purchasing other needed supplies. Remember, even if you are not showing symptoms, you could still have COVID-19 and could pass it to someone else.