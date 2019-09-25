City plans to purchase more land for HHS2

The City of Harrisonburg plans to purchase more land for the new high school.

At its meeting on Tuesday night, City Council voted 4-0 to approve a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $153,000 to purchase a plot of land on Boxwood Court.

According to city documents, staff determined that the additional property was needed as it related to offsite street improvements.

"This will allow us to have two access points to school property," said Mike Parks, spokesman for the City. "This will help us move forward as we move forward the next couple of years."

City documents state that the funds will be moved from the city's General Fund Budget to the School Capital Projects budget.