Harrisonburg still plans on Phase 1 reopening despite COVID-19 case numbers

After the city of Richmond asked Gov. Ralph Northam to delay Phase 1 reopening, Harrisonburg is still planning to move forward with reopening despite reporting more cases of COVID-19.

Law enforcement can issue misdemeanors for gatherings in close quarters that are both indoors and outdoors.

The Virginia Department of Health reports as of Thursday night the city of Richmond has 611 cases while Harrisonburg has 615.

City Mayor Deanna Reed, said the higher number compared to the population is partially due in part because more testing has been done in Harrisonburg than in any other localities across the state.

She said with 500 more tests set to be given out between the county and the city over the weekend they expect to see a spike in cases in the coming days.

Mayor Reed said if they see a dramatic spike after the Phase 1 reopening the council may consider asking the governor to pull back on the next phase.

"I'm for sure that if we see a dramatic change with the opening on Friday, I'm pretty sure that we will evaluate that as a council," Mayor Reed said.

It's important to keep the process in mind. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was able to send a request to Gov. Northam because he was elected by voters and Richmond is the only locality in the Commonwealth with a Strong-Mayor system.

The city said in order for a request to be sent to Gov. Northam, an emergency City Council meeting must be held and each council member must vote to choose to do so.

Mayor Reed said the city will continue to keep a close eye on each business reopening over the weekend to make sure they continue abiding by Gov. Northam's executive order.