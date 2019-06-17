City uses pollinator planters to incorporate two initiatives

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation put two of its programs together to plant urban wood pollinator planters.

The planters replace old ones that were deteriorating.

There were planters outside of Habana Cafe in downtown Harrisonburg that began to deteriorate. Mike Hott, the landscape manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said it was just natural that they would use reclaimed wood to solve the problem.

"We just kind of thought 'Well, shoot, what better thing to use than trees that came down in the city,'" said Hott.

The Urban Wood program uses local wood that was cut down and transforms it into something useful.

"Most people that cut trees down use them as firewood or take them to the landfill, so our program is why not utilize them for special things," said Hott.

The planters are filled with different pollinator plants to help insects in the area. Hott said it is a goal of the city's to continue implementing pollinator plants around the area.

Hott said that the Parks and Recreation Department is hoping that these projects catch on and more wood is recycled within the city. The public does have access to purchasing recycled wood on the city's surplus website.