Harrisonburg waives late fee for utilities

On April 14, Harrisonburg City Council voted to waive late fees on utility bills for customers who have been impacted by COVID-19.

If you are impacted by the spread of the coronavirus and are unable to pay your bill on time, the city asks you to first notify public utilities.

The ordinance provides some relief to businesses and residents by allowing the late payment of city utility bills without the usual 10% late fee.

It also permits the Director of Public Utilities to enter into payment arrangements with those affected businesses and residents, giving them new schedules for repayment. This ordinance does not waive the actual service charges.

The ordinance is written so that it started during the March 30th billing cycle, so residents should notice it on their bill if they notified the city.

Michael Parks, the spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said this is another way the city hopes to help residents during this time.

"We pledged not to turn off anyone's water if they can't pay their bills," Parks said. "This just adds the extra part that we won't be charging you late fees when you are able to pay your bills, hopefully, both of those will help a lot of people in the community."

Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will ratify the emergency ordinance. Parks said the ordinance will stay in effect until the city no longer declares a local state of emergency.