City of Harrisonburg wants feedback on downtown parking survey

The City of Harrisonburg is asking for feedback as it moves forward with its downtown parking study.

The 21 question survey was made available on Wednesday. It covers a range of topics including challenges faced when parking downtown and the time frame for finding a parking spot.

City officials hope visitors will take advantage of the survey to let staff know what they'd like to see when it comes to future parking availability in the Friendly City.

“This survey is an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding how our residents visit the downtown area and how they determine where to park,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “This, coupled with our other efforts through this study, should present a clear picture on where we are and what we need to focus on moving forward.”

The survey will be available until September 6.