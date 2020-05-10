Clear Air Mode on radar: What is it?

Some people may wonder why a lot of green shows up on the radar near a radar site when conditions are quiet. Here's why this happens.

Clear Air Mode is a version of radar where radar beams are slowed down because of low activity. Why have radar go in full overdrive if there are no storms or rain around?

In Clear Air Mode, radar returns of 5 decibels or less show up. This means the radar is more sensitive to anything that is around it. As more distance is traveled away from a radar, the beams get higher and higher in elevation.

This is why it is hard to detect tornado rotation towards the corner of a radar site, most rotating storms are low to the ground and get missed by radar. That's one difficult thing we deal with in our area because our radar is out of Sterling, Virginia near Washington, DC.

Radar beams first scan at 0.5 degrees of inclination and then go up after they circle twice to 1.5 degrees and then 2.5 degrees, etc.

Clear Air Mode is used to detect fine details of the atmosphere and can be used to detect drizzle and light snow because precipitation mode would not detect it well.

Commonly though, the fine details of radar detect bugs, dust, and birds. Those are commonly found close to radar sites since they are scanned lower to the ground and create a return similar to a drizzle.

Sometimes, clear air mode detects outflow boundaries, sea breezes, or drylines.