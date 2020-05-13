Clergy group calls on Governor Northam to keep Virginia closed

As many businesses prepare for Phase 1 of reopening in the commonwealth, a central Virginia clergy group, Congregate Charlottesville, is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to keep Virginia closed for longer.

The group calls plans to reopen “reckless and cruel”, saying no plans are in place for supporting vulnerable communities. It also warns that evictions will skyrocket without a plan for rent forgiveness.

The group is asking people to call, tweet, and e-mail the governor, who is expected to finalize his decision on Wednesday about the Friday date to reopen the commonwealth.

