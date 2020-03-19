Climate Central Indicates Longer Growing Season For Farmers

Since 1970, last freezes have occurred earlier in the spring and later into the fall. This means growing season has lengthened and also allergy season. Many flowers have already bloomed so far this year in the Valley.

According to Climate Central, last freezes are happening sooner in the spring. Since 1970, they have trend almost two weeks earlier. May 3rd was were the progression line was. In 2019, that line has shifted to around April 22nd.

Climate Central’s statistics have projected since 1970, Harrisonburg has added 20 days to the growing season which equals 20 more days to the allergy season.

In summary, farmers have about 3 more weeks of production than they did 50 years ago. For the average person, you’d probably be sneezing more now versus if you time traveled back to 1970.