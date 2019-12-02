Harrisonburg clinic sees more patients after expanding services

After expanding services to more uninsured community members who are not residents of the United States, staff at the the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic said they've seen an increase in the number of patients they serve.

In addition, the maximum income threshold for patients also changed and was raised from 200 percent to 300 percent of less of the federal poverty level.

"The bases of our mission here is to create opportunities to access health care in our community," Summer Sage, Executive Director of the clinic, said.

Earlier this year officials at the clinic told WHSV they saw the change as a way of lining up with practices of other free clinics.

Since the change, Sage said they've seen about 300 more patients who may have never seen the inside of a patient room before.

"We have about 300 patients in our patient base right now that are uninsured residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County," Sage said. "They are kinda coming in for the primary care and the preventative care which is what we wanted."

Sage said even with their growth they are still accepting more patients.

While medical professionals volunteer their time to provide care, individuals, businesses, foundations, churches and civic groups provide monetary donations to cover the clinic's operating expenses.

