Clymore 5th grader receives Outstanding AAA School Safety Patroller award

This year marks 100 years that AAA Mid-Atlantic has supported the AAA School Safety Patrol Program in 274 Virginia elementary schools.

This year, one Augusta County 5th grader from Clymore Elementary School was one of three students chosen out of nearly 10,000 students across the state to be recognized as an outstanding AAA Safety Patroller.

Teachers at Clymore surprised Hunter Wampler with a special presentation on Monday at the school. Friends, family and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office came out to acknowledge Hunter's accomplishments.

Hunter's teachers described him as a caring and kind-hearted role model for the rest of the school.

"He's the caring safety patroller. It didn't matter what was happening with any students, whether it was a preschoooler or another one... if they were having a tough time, he would stop and help them," Fonda Morris, Clymore's principal, said.

Not only would Hunter make sure that preschoolers got on and off the bus safely each day, but he would spend his lunches and recess time with them as well.

Hunter said he enjoys being able to help the school, and he has fun doing it. He had no idea that he was going to be recognized on Monday.

"I was really surprised and excited," Hunter said.

As he moves into middle school next year, he said he will continue to be caring.

Hunter received a special patrol belt and badge, along with a commemorative plaque and a check.

