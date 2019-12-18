Herman Boone, immortalized in 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84

Legendary high school football coach Herman Boone, who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 blockbuster 'Remember the Titans,' has died at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed by the school's football boosters on social media and by a former principal of the school to a reporter with WTOP, a D.C. area radio station.

Boone led the T.C. Williams High School football team to the Virginia state championship in 1971 shortly after northern Virginia mandated school integration by consolidating segregated schools.

The T.C. Williams Titans went 13-0 in the 1971 season.

Bill Yoast, Boone's defensive coach who had coached at the all-white school before integration, died earlier this year at the age of 94.

The Disney film that portrayed the Titans' story has become one of the most popular football movies in history, grossing more than $136 million.