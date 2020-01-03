Coffee shop to expand into downtown Harrisonburg

Later this year, Merge Coffee Company will expand into downtown Harrisonburg as the owners open their second location in the former Chanello's Pizza location.

Darryl Matthews, a co-owner of Merge Coffee Company, said they started out as an online coffee roasting company. He said their sells were up and more than a year ago, they expanded in their current storefront off of Mt. Clinton Pike near Eastern Mennonite University.

On Wednesday, the company announced on Facebook they would be adding another location off of North Main St. in downtown Harrisonburg.

Matthews said the building will remain the same but the inside is being remodeled to offer something unique in downtown.

He said they are looking forward to continuing to build a strong relationship with the community of Harrisonburg.

"We love what coffee shops help foster and that's relationships," Matthews said. "It helps people to come together and cultivate dreams, brings community awareness, relationships get deepened, and we'd love to be the canvas for that."

Matthews said they plan to open the new shop in the Spring and will continue to serve at their current location.