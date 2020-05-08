Coldest May Temperatures and Mountain Snow

After a not so snowy winter, it seems Mother Nature is having a little revenge party on our spring.

Late season cold snaps are certainly not unusual. For the Valley the average last freeze is the end of April but the latest last freeze recorded was June 9, 1912.

Coldest May Low Temperatures: (Dale Enterprise/Harrisonburg)

18 years out of 125 we recorded lows in the 20s.

The coldest low ever recorded in the month of May was 24 degrees on May 3, 1911. However, I do have a newspaper that describes May 3, 1882 as the coldest with a low of 19 degrees.

There have been 55 years out of 125 where the low has been at or below freezing, 32 degrees. That's roughly 45% of the time.

How about the snow aspect?

In Harrisonburg there has been a trace of snow recorded in May twice.

Our records go back to 1894.

So the first was May 14, 1895 when snow fell. The official reading was a trace of snow.

L.J. Heatwole, the weather observer wrote, "Flakes of snow fell on the 14th. Mountains quite white with snow on the 16th. Ice on the morning of the 17th."

On the morning of the 17th, the low was 29 degrees.

We do have records for Monterey at this time.

A trace of snow was recorded on the 13 and 14th, with 6" of snow on the 15th.

One of the biggest cold snaps was in 1923. The headline from the Daily News Record on May 10, 1923 reads, "May snowstorm startles Valley, first on record." Even back then they understood it might not be the first in history, it's just what we have records of.

The newspaper describes three bursts of snow, which would have been what we call snow squalls. Mr. Heatwole did describe snow on the West Virginia mountains in 1878 but snow did not fall in the Valley.

Here are the records from 1923.

A trace of snow in Staunton and Harrisonburg.

Woodstock did not record any snow.

A trace of snow at Upper Tract and Wardensville in West Virginia.

5" of snow in Bayard, West Virginia on the Allegheny Mountains.

While there won't be any snow in the Valley, it's not impossible to see a few flakes late tonight or even a few blowing flurries Saturday.

It does look like we'll wake up to some snow topped mountains Saturday morning though.