College students leaving Harrisonburg leaves effects for volunteer-based organizations

James Madison University, along with other colleges in the area canceling in-person classes for the rest of the month, has many students headed out of town.

This may leave some organizations lacking volunteers, or in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA's case, animal fosterers as well.

Huck Nawaz, executive director at the RHSPCA, said some student fosterers staying in state were able to bring animals home with them.

"Students who are fostering for us, we've been in communication with them to let them know that should they need to leave town, they can certainly bring the animal back," Nawaz said. "In certain cases, depending on the needs of the animal, and the students as well, fosters that is, they're welcome to take the animals with them."

Nawaz said at the moment, they are managing with the fosterers they have, but in the upcoming weeks, especially with less students and the arrival of kitten season, they will need more.