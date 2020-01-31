College students support proposed bill to give them more say on governing bodies

College students in Virginia could soon have a bigger say in the decisions that impact them the most.

House Bill 1157, which was introduced in the Virginia General Assembly earlier this month, would give the student representative on the governing board at colleges and universities the power to vote.

Currently, higher education institutions appoint at least one student as a non-voting representative. Students at JMU told WHSV they want to have a say on issues that impact their college experience.

"We are living under the decisions that get made and it's important that students actually have a voice when these decisions are up for debate," said Ethan Gardner, an SGA representative at JMU. "It's important to hold the university accountable for all the decisions that decide whether we can afford college, the facilities that we have our living situations, and everything else."

Earlier this week, the SGA at JMU sent a resolution to the JMU Board of Visitors, Central Administration and the Virginia General Assembly showing its support of HB 1157.

"The Student Government Association of James Madison University supports the inalienable rights of all students to have not only a strong voice in the decisions that affect their futures, but a meaningful form of speech utilizing the power of democracy," the resolution stated. "We support the passage of Virginia House Bill 1157 abolishing the egregious higher educational system of payment without representation, and the endowment of the Student Representative to the Board of Visitors with the right to vote on behalf of their fellow students."

HB1157 was sponsored by Del. Kathy Tran. a Democrat, from Fairfax.

WHSV reached out to James Madison Unviersity for comment, but a spokesman said the university does not comment on pending legislation.

The bill will be heard in the post secondary and higher-ed subcommittee on Monday.