College students to protest Starbucks vegan milk fee in Richmond

According to a statement from PETA, a group of their supporters will be protesting the upcharge for vegan milk at coffee shops on Tuesday.

PETA says students at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will spend the day protesting the extra charge for dairy-free milk at Starbucks and other coffee shops starting at noon at 1500. W. Broad St.

They’ll be armed with signs reading “Soy Milk Surcharge Sux,” PETA said on its website.

"Soy and nut milks shouldn’t cost a cent more than their dairy counterparts, which are cruel to cows and downright indigestible to many humans,” said PETA Future Senior Director Marta Holmberg. “Starbucks’ cup runneth over with reasons to ditch this shameful surcharge, and PETA is urging the company to take action.”

Many people also rely on non-dairy milks due to lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, in which case the upcharge can seem like a charge on their bodies' inability to process an ingredient.

PETA says the protest will take place under the coffee chain’s “Third Place Policy” that allows people to use its spaces regardless of whether or not they make a purchase.