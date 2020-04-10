Colleges and universities gets funds from CARES Act to support students in need

As part of the CARES Act signed by the president in March, colleges and universities across the country are receiving funding. More than $12 billion will be distributed to colleges.

The CARES Act requires $6.28 billion of that funding to be made available as cash grants for students whose education was disrupted by COVID-19.

According to a release from the Department of Education, the money will help students who have expenses related to disruptions caused by moving education online. That includes expenses like housing, course materials, technology and food.

"What's best for students is at the center of every decision we make," Secretary Betsy DeVos said in the release. "That's why we prioritized getting funding out the door quickly to college students who need it most. We don't want unmet financial needs due to the coronavirus to derail their learning."

According to the release, colleges and universities will determine which students receive funding. The CARES Act set out a formula that determines allocations to schools. It takes into account the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell grants. The total number of students at the school and the number not enrolled full-time are also considered.

The release also includes a break-down of the allocations schools across the country receive. You can see the full list here. We took a look at the amount of money schools in the Shenandoah Valley are set to receive.

• James Madison University: $12,080,658

• Eastern Mennonnite University: $893,425

• Bridgewater College: $1,799,980

• Mary Baldwin University: $1,120,685

• Blue Ridge Community College: $1,862,031

Part of that funding is available to colleges immediately, once they sign an agreement that the funds will be distributed to students like the law requires. According to the release, colleges and universities will be getting information about the rest of the allocation and the actual funds in the coming weeks. That money is able to be used for covering the costs of changes to instruction due to COVID-19.

In total, $31 billion was directed to the Department of Education through the CARES Act.